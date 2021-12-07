Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
More

    Homeless NYC suspect who was charged with punching and stomping on man was free ‘to brutally assault two women’ thanks to cash bail reform law and has since been released onto the streets AGAIN
    H

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A homeless man in New York City with an extensive criminal record and an assault case pending against him was arrested last week for allegedly attacking two women at random just minutes apart, only to be released from jail under the state’s controversial bail reform laws, Your Content has learned.

    Darrell Johnson, 28, charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault with intent to cause physical injury, and attempted assault and harassment counts.

    - Advertisement -

    Johnson’s rap sheet includes 15 arrests since 2014, including a run in with the law in August 2020 after he allegedly punched and kicked a man.

    Under New York’s bail reform laws, a judge released Johnson from jail without bail in the wake of the August 2020 beating.

    On Thursday, police say Johnson accosted two women in Manhattan just three minutes apart and brutally beat them, disfiguring one victim.

    During Johnson’s arraignment, judge released him without bail because the charges against him were misdemeanors.

    - Advertisement -

    Under ex Gov Andrew Cuomo’s controversial reform laws passed last year, bail can no longer be imposed on misdemeanors and non violent felonies,’according to The Washington Examiner.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.