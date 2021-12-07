Homeless NYC suspect who was charged with punching and stomping on man was free ‘to brutally assault two women’ thanks to cash bail reform law and has since been released onto the streets AGAIN

A homeless man in New York City with an extensive criminal record and an assault case pending against him was arrested last week for allegedly attacking two women at random just minutes apart, only to be released from jail under the state’s controversial bail reform laws, Your Content has learned.

Darrell Johnson, 28, charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault with intent to cause physical injury, and attempted assault and harassment counts.

Johnson’s rap sheet includes 15 arrests since 2014, including a run in with the law in August 2020 after he allegedly punched and kicked a man.

Under New York’s bail reform laws, a judge released Johnson from jail without bail in the wake of the August 2020 beating.

On Thursday, police say Johnson accosted two women in Manhattan just three minutes apart and brutally beat them, disfiguring one victim.

During Johnson’s arraignment, judge released him without bail because the charges against him were misdemeanors.

Under ex Gov Andrew Cuomo’s controversial reform laws passed last year, bail can no longer be imposed on misdemeanors and non violent felonies,’according to The Washington Examiner.

