Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    ‘Hope you live long enough to see China boycotting LA Olympics 2028, Mr Biden’ Beijing mocks US ‘diplomatic boycott’ of Winter Olympics and insists ‘no one would care if they came or not’
    Chinese state media has mocked Joe Biden after he announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, saying the President is ‘not welcome’ at the Games, Your Content has learned.

    US officials will not attend the Games in February but athletes will still compete.

    China has threatened vague retaliatory measures but has not elaborated.

    Foreign ministry’s Zhao Lijian warned US will ‘pay a price for its practices’,’according to The Washington Post.

