White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki refused to say who’d bought Hunter Biden’s recently-sold stake in a Chinese firm and snubbed a question on whether she now believed the president’s son’s notorious stolen laptop was real , Your Content has learned.

Jen Psaki, the White House spokesman, on Monday was asked who bought Hunter Biden’s share in a Chinese private equity firm.

The president’s son was among the founders of BHR, which specialized in buying investments and then flipping them for a profit.

He and two other Americans controlled 30 per cent of BHR the rest was held by Chinese business interests.

In October 2019 Hunter announced that he was stepping down from the board and he did so in April 2020, but divesting has taken much longer.

Last month Hunter’s lawyer Chris Clark finally confirmed that Hunter no longer had any financial interest in the Shanghai based firm.

On Monday Psaki refused to say who Hunter sold his 10 per cent share to, for what price, and when.

She also refused to say whether she believed his infamous laptop was real.

Questions come as the White House ethics report warns about corruption in art sales and Hunter is staging high profile gallery shows across the country,’according to The New York Post.

