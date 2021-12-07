Moment Lauryn Hill breaks down mid set at Chicago memorial service to Off White fashion designer Virgil Abloh Kanye, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Drake all pay their respects to 41 year old ‘visionary’ who succumbed to rare cancer

Singer Lauryn Hill appeared to break down in tears as she performed at the star studded memorial service for Virgil Abloh held in the beloved fashion designer’s hometown of Chicago at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Your Content has learned.

Abloh tragically passed on Sunday, November 28 at the age of 41 following a private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma and had sought a number treatments before his death.

A-listers and close friends of the late Louis Vuitton and Off White designer including Kanye West , Kim Kardashian Rihanna, Drake and more all gathered to pay their respect.

There was not a dry eye in the room as celebrities, family and friends gathered at 12PM on December 6 to celebrate the life of Abloh in a large room which was adorned with several extravagant floral displays.

The tearful day included a moving performance by a tearful Lauryn Hill and eulogies from many including his wife Shannon Abloh and Tyler The Creator who also broke down.

Stories about the prolific designer’s life were shared and Pastor Don C spoke as well to a room of hundreds,’according to The UK Times News.

