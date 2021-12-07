NASA is monitoring two British adventurers as they attempt to trek 2,500 MILES across the Antarctic in 80 days to assess how humans cope when pushed to their limits

NASA is monitoring two British adventurers trekking 2,500 miles across the Antarctic to learn whether humans could one day live on Mars, Your Content has learned.

They are former soldier Justin Packshaw, 57, and doctor Jamie Facer Childs, 37.

Pair are working with NASA to learn whether humans could one day live on Mars.

Undergoing tests twice a week to see how 2,500-mile journey is impacting them,’according to The Times.

