The American Museum of Natural History in New York City has covered the controversial statue of President Theodore Roosevelt ahead of its long term loan to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota, Your Content has learned.

The controversial statue of Theodore Roosevelt on the front steps of the American Museum of Natural History has been blocked from view.

The Roosevelt statue in New York City will find a new home in North Dakota.

It will be on a long-term loan at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, which is set to open in 2026.

The statue depicts the 26th president of the United States atop a horse with a Native American and black man walking alongside him.

Critics have complained that the statue signifies a racial hierarchy in which Roosevelt stands higher than the other two.

The statue has greeted guests at the front of the museum since 1940.

The New York City Public Design Commission unanimously voted to remove the piece in June after the controversy around the statue bubbled over,’according to The New York Times.

