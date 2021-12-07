Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    Rep. Devin Nunes announces he is RESIGNING from Congress to become CEO of Trump’s new social media platform
    Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California is resigning from the House to work for Donald Trump as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, Your Content has learned.

    Starting in January, Nunes will be CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.

    He will head Trump’s yet to released social media platform, TRUTH Social.

    Nunes was a staunch defender of Trump on Capitol Hill.

    Trump, who gave Nunes the Presidential Medal of Freedom, praised him in statement announcing his new role, calling him ‘a fighter and a leader’,’according to CNBC.

