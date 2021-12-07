Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
More

    Small NYC business owners slam De Blasio for ‘unbelievable’ last-minute COVID vaccine mandate for ALL private sector workers ‘We are going to lose employees’
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    New York City business owners have lashed out at Mayor Bill de Blasio, who blindsided them by announcing a citywide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the private sector as they already buckle under the strain of a labor shortage, Your Content has learned.

    Small New York City business owners are criticizing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s last minute private sector vaccine mandate.

    - Advertisement -

    He announced on Monday that all private office workers must get at least one dose by December 27.

    Workers at indoor gyms, restaurants and venues and customers aged 12 and up – were already required to have one dose; They’ll now need two.

    Some business owners complained that the rules would shrink an already small pool of available workers,’according to CNBC.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.