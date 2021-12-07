Small NYC business owners slam De Blasio for ‘unbelievable’ last-minute COVID vaccine mandate for ALL private sector workers ‘We are going to lose employees’

New York City business owners have lashed out at Mayor Bill de Blasio, who blindsided them by announcing a citywide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the private sector as they already buckle under the strain of a labor shortage, Your Content has learned.

Small New York City business owners are criticizing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s last minute private sector vaccine mandate.

He announced on Monday that all private office workers must get at least one dose by December 27.

Workers at indoor gyms, restaurants and venues and customers aged 12 and up – were already required to have one dose; They’ll now need two.

Some business owners complained that the rules would shrink an already small pool of available workers,’according to CNBC.

