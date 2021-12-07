Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
More

    Thieves are now hiding $29 Apple AirTags on luxury vehicles at parking lots and then tracking them with iPhones back to their homes before stealing them with keys from the house
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Thieves are turning to increasingly technical methods in their attempts to steal cars by using Apple AirTags to track high end vehicles, Your Content has learned.

    A new technical carjacking method has been reported in the York region of Ontario, Canada, with thieves using AirTags to track and steal vehicles.

    - Advertisement -

    The York Regional Police have reported five such incidents since September.

    Thieves place the small device in hidden areas of vehicles parked in public spaces to later track it to the owner’s home and steal it from their driveway.

    The $29 AirTag device, launched in April, is designed to help track down lost items using an iPhone,’according to PC Mag.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.