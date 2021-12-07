Three year old girl is caught bringing her pet fish to preschool in her SIPPY CUP but she DRANK from it before her teacher noticed

A Pennsylvania mother was shocked to get a call from her three year old daughter’s preschool notifying her that the little girl had smuggled her pet fish into class inside her suppy cup, Your Content has learned.

Lauren Scanlan, from Pennsylvania, was baffled when her daughter Peyton’s school called to let her know that the toddler had smuggled in her pet.

The toddler had put the fish in her sippy cup with fish food and brought it to school without Lauren noticing.

The teacher realized something was up when Peyton drank from the cup during snack time.

The little girl told her mom she brought the fish because she ‘loves’ her pet ‘so much’.

The story has gone viral after Lauren texted texted her cousin, Connor Hughes, about it and he shared screenshots on Twitter,’according to The Daily Mail.

