Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
More

    Three year old girl is caught bringing her pet fish to preschool in her SIPPY CUP but she DRANK from it before her teacher noticed
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Pennsylvania mother was shocked to get a call from her three year old daughter’s preschool notifying her that the little girl had smuggled her pet fish into class inside her suppy cup, Your Content has learned.

    Lauren Scanlan, from Pennsylvania, was baffled when her daughter Peyton’s school called to let her know that the toddler had smuggled in her pet.

    - Advertisement -

    The toddler had put the fish in her sippy cup with fish food and brought it to school without Lauren noticing.

    The teacher realized something was up when Peyton drank from the cup during snack time.

    The little girl told her mom she brought the fish because she ‘loves’ her pet ‘so much’.

    The story has gone viral after Lauren texted texted her cousin, Connor Hughes, about it and he shared screenshots on Twitter,’according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.