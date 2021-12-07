Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    Tim Cook signed a ‘secret $275billion Apple deal with China in 2016 promising to help develop their economy in return for quashing regulatory actions against iPhone maker’
    Apple CEO Tim Cook personally met with Chinese officials in 2016 and pledged to invest $275billion into the local economy over a five-year period in exchange for Beijing allowing the iPhone maker to freely do business on the mainland, Your Content has learned.

    Tim Cook ‘negotiated secret five-year, $275billion deal with China in 2016’

    Apple CEO flew to China after government threatened regulatory actions.

    China agreed to exempt Apple from measures, The Information reported.

    In exchange, Apple pledged to help China develop its technology sector.

    Apple invested $1billion in Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride sharing start up.

    The iPhone maker also pledged to collaborate with Chinese universities.

    Last month, Cook said it was Apple’s ‘responsibility’ to do business in China.

    In third quarter of this year, Apple earned $14.6billion in Greater China,’according to The Apple Insider.

