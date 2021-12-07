Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
More

    Ukraine warns of a ‘bloody massacre’ and five million refugees fleeing into Europe if Russia invades, as Kremlin says escalating tensions are ‘off the scale’
    U

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Ukraine has warned of a ‘bloody massacre’ and five million Ukrainian refugees fleeing into Europe if Russia decides to invade Kiev, Your Content has learned.

    Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said there would be a ‘bloody massacre’ if Russia invaded Kiev.

    - Advertisement -

    U.S. President Joe Biden will call Russian President Vladimir Putin today to discuss the build-up of troops.

    Satellite images have revealed huge new camps of Russian troops, tanks and artillery at Ukraine border.

    Kiev accused Russia of deploying tanks and additional snipers to the front line amid warnings Russia to invade,’according to The Hill.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.