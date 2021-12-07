Ukraine warns of a ‘bloody massacre’ and five million refugees fleeing into Europe if Russia invades, as Kremlin says escalating tensions are ‘off the scale’

Ukraine has warned of a ‘bloody massacre’ and five million Ukrainian refugees fleeing into Europe if Russia decides to invade Kiev, Your Content has learned.

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said there would be a ‘bloody massacre’ if Russia invaded Kiev.

U.S. President Joe Biden will call Russian President Vladimir Putin today to discuss the build-up of troops.

Satellite images have revealed huge new camps of Russian troops, tanks and artillery at Ukraine border.

Kiev accused Russia of deploying tanks and additional snipers to the front line amid warnings Russia to invade,’according to The Hill.

