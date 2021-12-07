Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    What a superhero! Fully vaxxed Minneapolis man, 30, now ‘feels fine’ after becoming one of nation’s first Omicron COVID cases after catching it at NYC Anime convention
    The fully vaccinated Minnesota man who became one of the country’s first Omicron cases said he was ‘taken aback’ but feeling well after learning he was infected with the feared variant after coming back from a packed NYC Anime convention in November, Your Content has learned.

    Fully vaccinated Minneapolis man Peter McGinn, 30, speaks out after he had contracted one of the country’s first cases of the Omicron variant.

    McGinn went to the NYC Anime convention in late November which featured around 53,000 people in attendance.

    After coming home from the convention, McGinn tested positive for COVID before receiving the news that he had contracted the variant almost a week later.

    He was surprised by the diagnosis as he had received both the vaccination and booster shot.

    About half of the 35 person group he interacted with have since contracted the virus but it is unknown how many have the Omicron variant,’according to Granthshala News.

