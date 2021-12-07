Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    What about Hunter Biden admin releases report highlighting money laundering in the art industry while president’s son’s paintings sell for up to $500K to mystery buyers
    A former top White House ethics official is calling out the Biden White House for a new report pointing to the potential for corruption in the murky art industry at a time when the president’s son Hunter is exhibited his expensive artwork at glitzy gallery shows, Your Content has learned.

    The US government released a 38 page report with recommendations and initiatives aimed at fighting illicit cashflow and other misconduct.

    A section in the report deals with art and antiquities markets as being ‘especially vulnerable to a range of financial crimes’

    Former head of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub flagged the section and pointed to Hunter Biden’s art sales.

    Officials said they were timing the anti-corruption initiatives’ rollout with Biden’s virtual Democracy Summit occurring later this week.

    The administration will also make it harder for people to buy real estate under a shell company hiding their identity with a new transparency database,’according to The Washington Post.

