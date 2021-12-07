Zucker fires back at Cuomo CNN chief tells staff that network will investigate sexual misconduct claim against the fired host and says ‘Chris had been much more deeply involved than he’d ever told us’

CNN‘s president Jeff Zucker has told staff at the network that they will continue investigating fired anchor Chris Cuomo’s behavior after a woman at another network accused him of historic sexual misconduct and the 51 year old quit his radio show, Your Content has learned.

Jeff Zucker on Monday addressed staff following Chris Cuomo’s firing on Saturday.

Zucker said that he fired the star news anchor because he was far more deeply involved in his brother Andrew’s defense than he told them.

Zucker, 56, also said that CNN would continue to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct, made by a woman who worked with Cuomo at ABC News.

On Tuesday Zucker will hold a staff meeting for CNN employees to discuss any concerns about Cuomo’s actions and the company’s policies.

Chris Cuomo has claimed that Zucker was fully aware of the assistance he provided to his brother.

He is reportedly considering legal action against CNN for unfair dismissal.

On Monday Cuomo said that he was stepping down from his SiriusXM radio show, citing the stress of his firing from CNN ,’according to The New York Times.

