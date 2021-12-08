America’s Got Talent contestant Skilyr Hicks is found dead at the age of 23 following battles with depression and substance abuse after appearing on NBC show in 2013

America’s Got Talent contestant Skilyr Hicks was found dead at 23 on Monday at a home in Liberty, South Carolina, Your Content has learned.

Skilyr Hicks appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2013 when she was 14.

She was found dead on Monday at a friend’s home in Liberty, South Carolina.

The cause and circumstances of her death is not immediately clear.

But her family revealed Hicks had been battling depression and substance abuse.

She had been in trouble with the law multiple times in recent years including underage drinking and domestic violence.

She leaves behind her mother and four siblings. Hicks’ father died a few years before she appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2013,’according to The New York Post.

