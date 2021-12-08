Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
More

    Bank of America is accused of ‘laundering millions and millions’ for disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh who stole insurance payout from sons of housekeeper, 57, after she tripped and died at his home
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Bank of America is being accused of helping disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh stash millions of dollars in life insurance money that was supposed to go to the sons of a housekeeper who tripped and died at his home in 2018, Your Content has learned.

    The bank has been added to a lawsuit filed by Gloria Statterfield’s children.

    - Advertisement -

    They claim that Murdaugh instructed them to sue him for insurance payout money, but was somehow able to send $4 million to his account and kept it.

    Bank of America is a ‘high-tech laundromat,’ the sons claim.

    Murdaugh resigned from his law firm in September after he was accused of stealing other funds; He’s been hit with 27 counts of financial crimes.

    The disgraced attorney was also arrested for arranging a botched hit on himself,’according to The NY daily News.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.