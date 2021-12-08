Bank of America is accused of ‘laundering millions and millions’ for disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh who stole insurance payout from sons of housekeeper, 57, after she tripped and died at his home

Bank of America is being accused of helping disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh stash millions of dollars in life insurance money that was supposed to go to the sons of a housekeeper who tripped and died at his home in 2018, Your Content has learned.

The bank has been added to a lawsuit filed by Gloria Statterfield’s children.

They claim that Murdaugh instructed them to sue him for insurance payout money, but was somehow able to send $4 million to his account and kept it.

Bank of America is a ‘high-tech laundromat,’ the sons claim.

Murdaugh resigned from his law firm in September after he was accused of stealing other funds; He’s been hit with 27 counts of financial crimes.

The disgraced attorney was also arrested for arranging a botched hit on himself,’according to The NY daily News.

