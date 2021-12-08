Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    Biden commission fails to give him go ahead to pack Supreme Court Report offers no opinion on adding additional justices to the current nine
    President Biden’s commission on the Supreme Court offered no opinion one way or the other on the possibility of the president appointing additional justices to the current nine, Your Content has learned.

    The 34 member commission released its 288-page report Monday after six public meetings and the testimony of 44 witnesses.

    The committee was formed in April, as part of a campaign promise by Biden, to study court expansion and reform.

    There have been calls from some in the Democratic Party to expand the court, facing a 6-3 conservative majority for the foreseeable future.

    The commission did not offer any specific recommendations regarding court expansion,’according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

