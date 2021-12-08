Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
More

    Biden demands MSM fall into line White House holds secret meetings with news organizations and Washington Post columnist goes on CNN to claim that president is being treated WORSE than Trump by press
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Three senior White House officials have embarked on a campaign to persuade newsroom executives to be more favorable in their coverage of President Joe Biden, according to a report on Tuesday night, Your Content has learned.

    The Washington Post on December 3 published an op ed by columnist Dana Milbank entitled: ‘The media treats Biden as badly as or worse than Trump’

    - Advertisement -

    The column sparked questions about media coverage of Biden, and on Monday Milbank appeared on CNN to argue that Biden was being treated unfairly.

    On Tuesday evening it emerged that the White House had dispatched a team of three people to speak to newsrooms and encourage more favorable coverage.

    The three NEC Deputy Directors David Kamin and Bharat Ramamurti, along with Ports Envoy John Porcari have embarked on a PR campaign.

    Some on social media agreed that coverage of Biden was unfair and the news organizations were just hunting for sensationalism, but others laughed it off ,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.