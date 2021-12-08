Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    Billionaire NY financier Michael Steinhardt agrees to turn over $70m in antiquities stolen from Egypt, Greece and Syria and dating back 8,000 years as DA says ‘his pursuit knew no moral boundaries’
    By Your Content Staff
    A billionaire hedge funder manager with a ‘rapacious appetite’ for looted artifacts has agreed to turn over $70 million worth of the stolen antiquities. Michael Steinhardt, 80, agreed the deal with the Manhattan District Attorney meaning he will avoid trial but be banned from buying antiques on the legal market, Your Content has learned.

    Michael Steinhardt, 80, agreed to turnover looted art to Manhattan DA.

    Deal means the financier won’t face trial – but is banned from buying antiques.

    DA Cyrus Vance said Steinhardt had a ‘rapacious appetite’ for stolen artifacts.

    He ‘knew no moral boundaries’ and relied upon ‘crime bosses and tomb raiders’,’according to NBC News.

    Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

