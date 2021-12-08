Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
More

    Bipolar ex New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster Jr, 31, dies in custody two days after police chase arrest Dad says ambulance told him there was a prison fight with his son, another detainee and two guards
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died in custody on Monday. Foster, 31, was arrested Saturday morning after he was involved in a high-speed chase with police that ended in a crash and a short stint in jail during which he was unable to receive medical help, Your Content has learned.

    The defensive end was arrested Saturday after driving at 90mph in a 45 zone.

    - Advertisement -

    His family said he has been diagnosed as bipolar and was refused care in jail.

    By Monday, his father, Glenn Foster Sr. said he saw an ambulance at the Pickens County Jail, and asked if it was there for his son.

    He said he was told the ambulance was at the scene because his son had fought with another detainee and two prison guards.

    He was charged Sunday afternoon with three counts of simple assault and one count of third degree robbery.

    - Advertisement -

    Foster was accused in court documents of seeking ‘to prevent a sheriff’s deputy and correctional officer from performing a lawful duty’.

    His parents claim he may have experienced a mental episode.

    On Monday, Foster was taken to a hospital in a patrol car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    His death is now under investigation by state authorities,’according to Texas News Today.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.