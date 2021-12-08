Bipolar ex New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster Jr, 31, dies in custody two days after police chase arrest Dad says ambulance told him there was a prison fight with his son, another detainee and two guards

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died in custody on Monday. Foster, 31, was arrested Saturday morning after he was involved in a high-speed chase with police that ended in a crash and a short stint in jail during which he was unable to receive medical help, Your Content has learned.

The defensive end was arrested Saturday after driving at 90mph in a 45 zone.

His family said he has been diagnosed as bipolar and was refused care in jail.

By Monday, his father, Glenn Foster Sr. said he saw an ambulance at the Pickens County Jail, and asked if it was there for his son.

He said he was told the ambulance was at the scene because his son had fought with another detainee and two prison guards.

He was charged Sunday afternoon with three counts of simple assault and one count of third degree robbery.

Foster was accused in court documents of seeking ‘to prevent a sheriff’s deputy and correctional officer from performing a lawful duty’.

His parents claim he may have experienced a mental episode.

On Monday, Foster was taken to a hospital in a patrol car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is now under investigation by state authorities,’according to Texas News Today.

