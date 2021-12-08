Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    California mom blasts school for BRIBING her son, 13, into having COVID vaccine with free pizza then warning him not to tell her
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    An outraged mother is claiming that a California school offered her 13 year old son free pizza to have his COVID vaccine then warned him not to tell anyone about it, Your Content has learned.

    Maribel Duarte is claiming that her son returned home from the Barack Obama Global Prep Academy with a vaccination card without her consent.

    Duarte said her son got the COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for pizza and was told not to tell anyone.

    Two parents are taking legal action against the Los Angeles Unified School District, who are mandating student above 12 years be vaccinated by January 10.

    An LAUSD spokesperson did not confirm the incident at the school but said that students are being offered incentives to get the vaccine.

    Attorney Jennifer Kennedy said that the parents may have a strong case because the district does not have the legal authority to enforce the mandate,’according to FOX New.

