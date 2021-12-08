Cancun vacationers flee beach as five man armed gang dressed as SOLDIERS pull up on three jet skis and open fire outside $400 a night hotel in vicious cartel battle over tourist drug trade

Tourists were sent scrambling for cover Tuesday after five gunmen dressed like soldiers arrived on jet skis at a beach just steps away from a family friendly Mexican resort in Cancun and opened fire, Your Content has learned.
Five attackers on jet skis began shooting at a beach in Cancun’s hotel zone Tuesday, police said.
Tourists were sent running for cover during the shooting, which saw gunmen reportedly firing about 20 shots near family friendly four-star Oasis Palm resort.
The gunmen arrived at beach wearing military uniforms and riding jet skis, which they abandoned a mile away after firing shots into the air.
Attack comes a week after Mexico deployed 1,500 National Guardsman to protect resort area.
Cancun and surrounding resort town have been plagued by violence unleashed by feuding drug gangs.
US Department of State issued advisory, urging Americans to ‘exercise extreme caution’ when traveling to Quintana Roo state due to COVID-19 and crime,’according to The Washington Post.
__
Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]