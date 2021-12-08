Cancun vacationers flee beach as five man armed gang dressed as SOLDIERS pull up on three jet skis and open fire outside $400 a night hotel in vicious cartel battle over tourist drug trade

Tourists were sent scrambling for cover Tuesday after five gunmen dressed like soldiers arrived on jet skis at a beach just steps away from a family friendly Mexican resort in Cancun and opened fire, Your Content has learned.

Five attackers on jet skis began shooting at a beach in Cancun’s hotel zone Tuesday, police said.

- Advertisement -

Tourists were sent running for cover during the shooting, which saw gunmen reportedly firing about 20 shots near family friendly four-star Oasis Palm resort.

The gunmen arrived at beach wearing military uniforms and riding jet skis, which they abandoned a mile away after firing shots into the air.

Attack comes a week after Mexico deployed 1,500 National Guardsman to protect resort area.

Cancun and surrounding resort town have been plagued by violence unleashed by feuding drug gangs.

- Advertisement -

US Department of State issued advisory, urging Americans to ‘exercise extreme caution’ when traveling to Quintana Roo state due to COVID-19 and crime,’according to The Washington Post.

__

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]