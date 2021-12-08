Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
More

    Capitol riot committee is ‘moving forward’ with contempt charges for Mark Meadows after he fails to show for deposition: Ex White House Chief-of-Staff previously turned over 38 page PowerPoint called ‘Options for Jan 6’
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The House committee investigating Jan. 6 will move forward with recommending contempt charges for Donald Trump’s ex Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Chairman Bennie Thompson revealed in a new letter, Your Content has learned.

    Thompson revealed new information about Meadows’ communications in the lead-up and aftermath of the Capitol riot in a letter to Meadows’ lawyer.

    - Advertisement -

    He said the panel will ‘recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution,’ referring to Meadows’ House tenure.

    Just one week ago the committee said that Meadows had provided them records and agreed to give a deposition ‘soon’.

    The attorney said he ‘has made every effort to try and accommodate and work with this committee’ while still maintaining executive privilege.

    Meadows took issue with committee chair Bennie Thompson’s saying that pleading the Fifth Amendment is sometimes tantamount to guilt ,’according to ABC News.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.