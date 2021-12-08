Capitol riot committee is ‘moving forward’ with contempt charges for Mark Meadows after he fails to show for deposition: Ex White House Chief-of-Staff previously turned over 38 page PowerPoint called ‘Options for Jan 6’

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 will move forward with recommending contempt charges for Donald Trump’s ex Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Chairman Bennie Thompson revealed in a new letter, Your Content has learned.

Thompson revealed new information about Meadows’ communications in the lead-up and aftermath of the Capitol riot in a letter to Meadows’ lawyer.

He said the panel will ‘recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution,’ referring to Meadows’ House tenure.

Just one week ago the committee said that Meadows had provided them records and agreed to give a deposition ‘soon’.

The attorney said he ‘has made every effort to try and accommodate and work with this committee’ while still maintaining executive privilege.

Meadows took issue with committee chair Bennie Thompson’s saying that pleading the Fifth Amendment is sometimes tantamount to guilt ,’according to ABC News.

