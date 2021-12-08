Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    CEO who fired 900 staff on brutal Zoom call then branded workers thieves now has mass resignation of top executives on his hands with more expected to step down
    Three senior executives have resigned from an online mortgage lender after the CEO fired 900 of his employees in a brutal Zoom call with more expected to follow suit, Your Content has learned.

    Three executives from Better’s communications team have quit in the wake of the December 1 mass firing of 900 people.

    The heads of PR and marketing and the vice president of communications all quit following CEO Vishal Garg’s three minute Zoom call.

    The three are likely to be followed by others, according to company insiders.

    Garg, 43, apologized to staff for the way he handled the firing, saying: ‘I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse’,’according to CNN.

    Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

