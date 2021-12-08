Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    Epstein had photo of Ghislaine naked and PREGNANT, accuser reveals Jury is shown pics of Maxwell massaging his FEET and another where the pair kiss as prosecution reveals ‘true’ depth of their relationship
    The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial was shown photos of Maxwell massaging Jeffrey Epstein’s feet and another of the pair kissing, as one of the four women to accuse her claimed she had seen photos of Maxwell naked and pregnant, Your Content has learned.

    The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial was shown photos on Tuesday of Maxwell massaging Jeffrey Epstein’s feet and another of the pair kissing.

    FBI analyst Kimberly Meder took the stand and identified photos found by the FBI during a 2019 raid of Epstein’s Manhattan mansion.

    The photos have been released to the public as court sketches prosecutors have characterized Epstein and Maxwell as ‘partners in crime’

    This came after another photo of the pair kissing was submitted into evidence.

    Earlier in the day Tuesday, the court heard from FBI computer analyst Stephen Flatley who talked the jury through hard drives seized during the 2019 FBI raid.

    In a document found on Maxwell’s hard drive, it read: ‘Jeffrey and Ghislaine have been together, a couple, for the last 11 years. They are, contrary to what people think, rarely apart. I always see them together’

    That appeared to have been written in a document created by Maxwell, Flatley testified ,’according to The Guardian.

