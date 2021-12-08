Florida man is arrested for MURDER of his missing girlfriend who was last seen alive more than a week ago after cops found his clothes covered in her blood then discovered her body in woods

The body of a woman who had been missing for a week was found by Florida police just hours after her boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of her murder, Your Content has learned.

Colin Knapp, 30, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the death of her 34 year old on and off girlfriend Kathlyn Moore in Pasco County.

- Advertisement -

He appeared in court on Tuesday before Moore’s remains were found in a wooded area near Carmel Drive, 50 yards away from Knapp’s home.

‘I can say she is deceased today. We positively identified her body based on tattoos,’ police said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Police said Knapp has been uncooperative with the investigation. He and Moore were last seen together on Nov 28 arguing in bars before returning to his home.

Knapp has a long criminal history. He has been arrested for battery, possession of marijuana, amphetamines, cocaine as well as resisting arrest ,’according to The Daily Advent.

- Advertisement -

__

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]