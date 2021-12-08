Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
More

    House passes $768bn National Defense bill to tackle Russia and China Authorizes new fighter jets, warships and submarines
    H

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A $770 billion military spending bill was passed by the House on Tuesday evening and now heads to the Senate, with its planned purchases including top of the range fighter jets to combat potential threats from Russia and China, Your Content has learned.

    The House voted on Tuesday night to approve a nearly $700 billion spending bill the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

    - Advertisement -

    The bill, which has always received wide bipartisan support, was easily passed and will now move to the Senate.

    This year’s plan sees an increase in spending on measures aimed to counter threats posed by Russia, in Ukraine, and China, in Taiwan.

    The bill also allocates significant sums for the purchase of new fighter jets, with financing approved for 17 F-15s and 12 Super Hornets.

    Troops will also be given a 2.7 per cent pay increase, and funding will be provided for reforms of the military justice system to combat sexual assault.

    - Advertisement -

    Nancy Pelosi said it was a ‘strong, bipartisan defense bill’,’according to The Defense News.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.