House passes $768bn National Defense bill to tackle Russia and China Authorizes new fighter jets, warships and submarines

A $770 billion military spending bill was passed by the House on Tuesday evening and now heads to the Senate, with its planned purchases including top of the range fighter jets to combat potential threats from Russia and China, Your Content has learned.

The House voted on Tuesday night to approve a nearly $700 billion spending bill the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

- Advertisement -

The bill, which has always received wide bipartisan support, was easily passed and will now move to the Senate.

This year’s plan sees an increase in spending on measures aimed to counter threats posed by Russia, in Ukraine, and China, in Taiwan.

The bill also allocates significant sums for the purchase of new fighter jets, with financing approved for 17 F-15s and 12 Super Hornets.

Troops will also be given a 2.7 per cent pay increase, and funding will be provided for reforms of the military justice system to combat sexual assault.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Pelosi said it was a ‘strong, bipartisan defense bill’,’according to The Defense News.

__

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]