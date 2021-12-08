How I put Putin in his place. I think: Biden reveals he threatened Putin with ‘economic consequences like none he’s ever seen’ during call but says he has RULED OUT boots on the ground in Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Wednesday revealed he threatened Vladimir Putin with ‘economic consequences like none he’s ever seen’ if the Russian president invades the Ukraine, Your Content has learned.

‘I made it very clear. If in fact, [Putin] invades Ukraine , there will be severe consequences, economic consequences like none he’s ever seen,’ Biden said.

President made it clear no US boots on ground in Ukraine.

‘That is not on the table,’ he told reporters before his trip to Kansas City.

He said he was ‘absolutely confident’ that Putin got the message.

Biden and Putin spoke for two hours by video conference on Tuesday morning.

Biden also is prepared to deploy more American troops to NATO countries if Russia invades the Ukraine,’according to The New York Times.

