Is nothing sacred? NYC homeless man, 49, is arrested for torching News Corp’s giant 50ft Xmas tree outside its Manhattan HQ

A 49 year old homeless man has been arrested for setting fire to the iconic 50ft Christmas Tree outside the News Corp HQ in Times Square last night, Your Content has learned.

A Fox News employee watched the homeless man climbing the tree at 12:14am on Wednesday morning.

Craig Tamahana, 49, was taken into custody trying to run away from the tree.

He is now in custody on six charges including arson, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and endangerment.

Police say it was a completely random attack – the latest in a wave of frightening, random violence in NYC.

Crime has soared in recent months with the stabbings, assaults and gun crime all soaring throughout the city.

No one was hurt in the incident at the News Corp building but it comes at a time when the city is just welcoming back international tourists for the first time since 2019.

Christmas in NYC has always been one of the busiest times for tourism but it was suddenly cut off by COVID,’according to The New York Press News.

