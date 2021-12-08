Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
More

    Is nothing sacred? NYC homeless man, 49, is arrested for torching News Corp’s giant 50ft Xmas tree outside its Manhattan HQ
    I

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A 49 year old homeless man has been arrested for setting fire to the iconic 50ft Christmas Tree outside the News Corp HQ in Times Square last night, Your Content has learned.

    A Fox News employee watched the homeless man climbing the tree at 12:14am on Wednesday morning.

    - Advertisement -

    Craig Tamahana, 49, was taken into custody trying to run away from the tree.

    He is now in custody on six charges including arson, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and endangerment.

    Police say it was a completely random attack – the latest in a wave of frightening, random violence in NYC.

    Crime has soared in recent months with the stabbings, assaults and gun crime all soaring throughout the city.

    - Advertisement -

    No one was hurt in the incident at the News Corp building but it comes at a time when the city is just welcoming back international tourists for the first time since 2019.

    Christmas in NYC has always been one of the busiest times for tourism but it was suddenly cut off by COVID,’according to The New York Press News.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.