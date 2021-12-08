Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    Jeff Zucker tells CNN staff Chris Cuomo will NOT be paid severance and that he wishes he’d taken action to fire $6m a year star sooner
    By Your Content Staff
    CNN President Jeff Zucker reportedly told staffers during a virtual town hall on Tuesday that the network won’t pay severance to Chris Cuomo following his firing, Your Content has learned.

    Zucker, who has been the president of the network since 2012, reportedly said that disgraced former anchor Chris Cuomo won’t be paid severance.

    ‘Chris had gone further than he had told me and told other members of our senior executive team,’ Zucker said according to another source.

    Zucker insisted he was comfortable with the timing of Cuomo’s firing, despite months of scandal surrounding CNN’s top rated star.

    Cuomo claimed Zucker was completely clued in on his role in his brother’s strategy to fight the sexual harassment claims.

    Cuomo is now threatening to sue the network for $18million, which he says remains on his contract ,’according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

