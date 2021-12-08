Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    Jill Duggar, who was expected to testify against her brother Josh at his child porn trial, is seen at court but only to drop off husband Derick who has been a spectator at the proceedings
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Josh Duggar’s sister Jill Dillard made a brief rare appearance outside court Tuesday while dropping off her husband at her brother’s child porn trial, Your Content has learned.

    Jill Dillard made a rare brief appearance outside court Tuesday while dropping off husband Derick at brother Josh Duggar’s child porn trial.

    Jill, 30, who is the second-eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, has been notably absent at the trial, where she had been named a potential witness.

    Earlier, Duggar family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar was seen attending proceedings for first time since his eldest son’s trial began a week ago.

    Computer forensics expert and defense witness Michele Bush testified today that the internet at Josh Duggar’s car dealership was on a low security setting.

    She described a scenario whereby a remote user, or hacker, could potentially log on, do something nefarious, then quickly log off again.

    Bush said it’s possible someone had accessed the Linux side of the computer remotely to download porn which was watched in streaming mode and deleted.

    Duggar, who has pleaded not guilty, was arrested in April, for possession of material depicting the sexual abuse of children younger than 12 ,’according to The Daily Advent.

