LA’s woke DA George Gascon fundraised for bill to give gun criminals lighter sentences just hours after music producer Clarence Avant’s wife was shot dead in her $7m home

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has sparked outrage for pushing a bill seeking lighter sentences for gun criminals, just hours after Clarence Avant’s wife was fatally shot during a home invasion in the crime ridden city, Your Content has learned.

Garcon’s email called for support for a new bill that would end sentences being lengthened if a criminal used a gun while committing an offense.

‘We’re just weeks away from our $75,000 End of Year goal and we’ve still got 20% left to rise. Can you chip in a donation today?’ the email read.

Gascon, who has been criticized for being ‘soft on crime’ and supporting zero bail policies, sent the email hours after Avant’s December 1 death.

Jacqueline Avant’s murder in her $7M Beverly Hills comes amid a recent string of smash and grab robberies plaguing Southern California.

The email was branded ‘tone deaf’ by LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Speaking to Fox News, Eric Siddall accused LA District Attorney George Gascon of caring more about the rights of criminal suspects than those of LA citizens.

‘He’s created an atmosphere devoid of accountability,’ Siddall said Monday of Gascon, an ex-cop who has come under fire for not cracking down on the attacks.

The union head’s comments comes as organized groups of miscreants continue to terrorize cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Gascon is one of many ‘woke’ DAs bankrolled by billionaire Democrat donor George Soros receiving more than $2.5 million from the investor last year.

Last week, LA police arrested 14 suspects said to have been behind 11 robberies at stores last month, where nearly $340,000 worth of merchandise was stolen,’according to The California News Time.

