Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    Manchin threatens Biden with DOUBLE blow Warns he plans to kill private sector vaccine mandate legislation AND ‘inflation risk’ $1.2 trillion Build Back Better bill
    By Your Content Staff
    West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin has warned he’ll frustrate Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion Build Back Better spending plan and vote to ax the private sector vaccine mandate, Your Content has learned.

    Manchin, speaking to the Wall Street Journal, said that he hasn’t made a decision whether or not he’ll vote for the bill and has concerns regarding inflation.

    ‘We’ve got to make sure we get this right,’ Manchin said. ‘We can’t afford to continue to flood the market as we’ve done’

    He mentioned an oped he wrote in September arguing Democrats should pause on trying to push the bill over inflation concerns.

    ‘I was concerned then, and I said let’s take a strategic pause,’ Manchin said, adding that he still feels ‘strongly about that’

    Inflation hit 6.2 per cent in October – the most recent figure available and is now at its highest since 1990.

    Manchin has also indicated he’ll side with Republicans to nullify Biden’s plans to impose a federal vaccine mandate on private sector employers,’according to The Hill.

