Marine, 20, is struck and killed by box truck as he tried to help stranded couple who had crashed their SUV on California highway

A Marine was killed early Monday in Southern California when he was struck by a box truck while helping drivers one of whom was later arrested on suspicion of a DUI on the highway, authorities said.

A Marine, whose name has not been released by police, was killed on Interstate 5 in Oceanside, California, after he stopped to help a crashed SUV.

Driver Darryl Sheffey, 36, and an unidentified woman, 31, were inside the SUV.

Sheffey had crashed the vehicle around 3.30am on Monday after losing control of the car. He was arrested on suspicion of a DUI and other felony charges.

The 20-year-old Marine died at the scene after a box truck struck the SUV.

The 46-year-old box truck driver was cleared of any wrongdoing and was not under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said.

Sheffey and the woman were taken to the Scripps Memorial Hospital at La Jolla with serious injuries.

The Marine was stationed at nearby Camp Pendleton and was a part of the Security and Emergency Services Battalion,’according to The Marine Times.

