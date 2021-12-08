Marjorie Taylor Greene says Jan. 6th defendants are being ‘abused’ and treated ‘worse than we treat terrorists at Gitmo’ and with some being ‘force fed gluten food’

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed at a Capitol press conference that Jan. 6th defendants are being treated ‘worse’ than terrorists while they await trial, Your Content has learned.

Greene, Reps. Paul Gosar, Louis Gohmert, and Matt Gaetz spoke at a Capitol press conference.

- Advertisement -

Greene said 1/6 defendants were being ‘abused’

She claimed they were being told to denounce former President Donald Trump.

Dozens have been held in a D.C. facility pending trial,’according to The Daily Advent.

__

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]