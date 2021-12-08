Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley must rely on public defender while parents hire private attorneys including one who represented convicted gymnast doctor Larry Nassar

The parents of Michgian shooter Ethan Crumbley, 15, have retained the services of big shot lawyers included one who represented Larry Nassar while their son has been left with a public defender, Your Content has learned.

Paulette Michel Loftin has been appointed as Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley’s public defender.

She was appointed as his lawyer after the 15-year-old proved he could not afford a lawyer on his own and his parents hired big-shot lawyers to represent them.

His parents James, 45, and Jennifer, 43, hired Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman. Smith represented Larry Nassar in his sexual assault trial.

Ethan faces 24 counts, including one count of terrorism and four counts of murder. His parents both face four counts of involuntary manslaughter,’according to The Daily Advent.

