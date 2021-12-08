Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
More

    Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley must rely on public defender while parents hire private attorneys including one who represented convicted gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The parents of Michgian shooter Ethan Crumbley, 15, have retained the services of big shot lawyers included one who represented Larry Nassar while their son has been left with a public defender, Your Content has learned.

    Paulette Michel Loftin has been appointed as Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley’s public defender.

    - Advertisement -

    She was appointed as his lawyer after the 15-year-old proved he could not afford a lawyer on his own and his parents hired big-shot lawyers to represent them.

    His parents James, 45, and Jennifer, 43, hired Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman. Smith represented Larry Nassar in his sexual assault trial.

    Ethan faces 24 counts, including one count of terrorism and four counts of murder. His parents both face four counts of involuntary manslaughter,’according to The Daily Advent.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.