Navy SEAL dies in hospital three days after being fatally injured during training exercise at Virginia Beach

A Navy SEAL died on Tuesday after he was mortally wounded in a Saturday training exercise, according to the Naval Special Warfare Command, Your Content has learned.

A Navy SEAL died on Tuesday aftera Saturday accident during a training exercise.

- Advertisement -

The SEAL Team 8 member was assigned to the Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach.

His identity has yet to be released pending the notification of his next of Kin,’according to CBS3.

__

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]