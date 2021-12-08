Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    Navy SEAL dies in hospital three days after being fatally injured during training exercise at Virginia Beach
    By Your Content Staff
    A Navy SEAL died on Tuesday after he was mortally wounded in a Saturday training exercise, according to the Naval Special Warfare Command, Your Content has learned.

    A Navy SEAL died on Tuesday aftera Saturday accident during a training exercise.

    The SEAL Team 8 member was assigned to the Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach.

    His identity has yet to be released pending the notification of his next of Kin,’according to CBS3.

