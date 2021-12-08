NYC judge HALTS Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate that has forced city workers including NYPD officers to have COVID vaccine or face termination

New York City’s vaccine mandate for city employees has been temporarily halted by a judge on the same day that a third plank of President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine rule was also blocked, Your Content has learned.

Judge Frank P. Nervo issued a temporary stay on Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate De Blasio’s October 20 mandate order required all city employees to have the jab.

- Advertisement -

City employees had until October 29 to get their first dose or put on unpaid leave.

Mandate applied to 160,500 workers, 71 per cent of them already had two doses.

Last month around 9,000 workers were put on leave for failing to get vaccinated.

Judge Stan Baker yesterday ruled President Biden’s vaccine mandate is unlawful.

- Advertisement -

Savanah, Georgia, judge said Biden could not make contractors’ staff get jabbed,’according to The Washington Post.

__

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]