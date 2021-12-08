Soros backed Los Angeles DA is slammed by union representing nearly 1,000 county prosecutors for his silence on the smash and grab looting across Southern California

The head of a union that represents roughly 1,000 Los Angeles County prosecutors slammed District Attorney George Gascon for keeping mum despite the recent string of smash and grab robberies plaguing Southern California, Your Content has learned.

Speaking to Fox News, Eric Siddall accused LA District Attorney George Gascon of caring more about the rights of criminal suspects than those of LA citizens.

‘He’s created an atmosphere devoid of accountability,’ Siddall said Monday of Gascon, an ex-cop who has come under fire for not cracking down on the attacks.

The union head’s comments comes as organized groups of miscreants continue to terrorize cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Gascon is one of many ‘woke’ DAs bankrolled by billionaire Democrat donor George Soros – receiving more than $2.5 million from the investor last year.

Last week, LA police arrested 14 suspects said to have been behind 11 robberies at stores last month, where nearly $340,000 worth of merchandise was stolen,’according to The Daily Advent.

