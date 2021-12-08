Surely Chris was free Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo posts photo of himself celebrating his 64th birthday with just his daughter days after his brother was fired from CNN

Andrew Cuomo appeared to have a very low key celebration for his 64th birthday in an Instagram picture posted Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

Cuomo, who resigned as governor in September after a sexual harassment investigation, posted a photo of him blowing out the candles.

Absent from the picture were two of Cuomo’s daughters, as well as his recently also disgraced brother Chris.

Both men were felled by sexual harassment claims, with Chris also condemned for meddling into a probe into the claims made against his sibling.

‘Thank you for all the birthday wishes!,’ the newly-mustachioed Cuomo wrote in an Instagram caption on the photo.

Many commenters expressed well wishes for the deposed governor.

CNN announced Saturday that the ex-governor’s brother and Cuomo PrimeTime host was ‘terminated’ after suspending him last Tuesday ,’according to The New York Post.

