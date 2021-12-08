Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
More

    Surely Chris was free Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo posts photo of himself celebrating his 64th birthday with just his daughter days after his brother was fired from CNN
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Andrew Cuomo appeared to have a very low key celebration for his 64th birthday in an Instagram picture posted Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

    Cuomo, who resigned as governor in September after a sexual harassment investigation, posted a photo of him blowing out the candles.

    - Advertisement -

    Absent from the picture were two of Cuomo’s daughters, as well as his recently also disgraced brother Chris.

    Both men were felled by sexual harassment claims, with Chris also condemned for meddling into a probe into the claims made against his sibling.

    ‘Thank you for all the birthday wishes!,’ the newly-mustachioed Cuomo wrote in an Instagram caption on the photo.

    Many commenters expressed well wishes for the deposed governor.

    - Advertisement -

    CNN announced Saturday that the ex-governor’s brother and Cuomo PrimeTime host was ‘terminated’ after suspending him last Tuesday ,’according to The New York Post.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.