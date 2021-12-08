Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
More

    Trump says Putin is ‘not worried’ about US threats because of Biden’s ‘pathetic surrender’ in Afghanistan following high stakes video call
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Former President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin is ‘not worried’ about any threats or warnings from President Joe Biden after the two world leaders spoke for roughly two hours on Tuesday about the increasingly tense situation in Ukraine, Your Content has learned.

    The former US president had a closer relationship to Putin than Biden does.

    - Advertisement -

    He released his statement just hours after the two world leaders wrapped a video call that lasted roughly two hours and mainly discussed Ukraine.

    Kyiv officials and other global security watchers have expressed alarm over Russia’s lightening fast buildup of troops at Ukraine’s eastern border.

    On the call Biden promised harsh punishment if Putin invades Ukraine,’according to The New York Post.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.