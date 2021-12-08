Trump says Putin is ‘not worried’ about US threats because of Biden’s ‘pathetic surrender’ in Afghanistan following high stakes video call

Former President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin is ‘not worried’ about any threats or warnings from President Joe Biden after the two world leaders spoke for roughly two hours on Tuesday about the increasingly tense situation in Ukraine, Your Content has learned.

The former US president had a closer relationship to Putin than Biden does.

He released his statement just hours after the two world leaders wrapped a video call that lasted roughly two hours and mainly discussed Ukraine.

Kyiv officials and other global security watchers have expressed alarm over Russia’s lightening fast buildup of troops at Ukraine’s eastern border.

On the call Biden promised harsh punishment if Putin invades Ukraine,’according to The New York Post.

