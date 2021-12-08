Two armed men wearing ‘police style’ vests pretend to be DEA and rob three victims inside gated property in latest example of ‘follow home’ robberies plaguing LA

Two men pretending to be US Drug Enforcement Agency officers clad in ‘police style’ vests robbed a group of three people at gunpoint at a Los Angeles gated home, as the city counted 110 ‘follow home’ robberies in mid November, Your Content has learned.

Two thieves wore dark vests labeled ‘police’ and yelled that they were DEA agents when they approached a group returning home in Los Angeles.

One of the fake officers pulled out a gun, and the men demanded the homeowner open his door so they could rob him.

When the man hesitated, the robbers began punching him in the face.

After they opened the door, three more thieves arrived to help steal.

The LA Police Department is investigation more than 110 of these ‘follow home’ robberies through its newly formed Follow Home Task Force,’according to The Daily Advent.

