Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
More

    Two armed men wearing ‘police style’ vests pretend to be DEA and rob three victims inside gated property in latest example of ‘follow home’ robberies plaguing LA
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Two men pretending to be US Drug Enforcement Agency officers clad in ‘police style’ vests robbed a group of three people at gunpoint at a Los Angeles gated home, as the city counted 110 ‘follow home’ robberies in mid November, Your Content has learned.

    Two thieves wore dark vests labeled ‘police’ and yelled that they were DEA agents when they approached a group returning home in Los Angeles.

    - Advertisement -

    One of the fake officers pulled out a gun, and the men demanded the homeowner open his door so they could rob him.

    When the man hesitated, the robbers began punching him in the face.

    After they opened the door, three more thieves arrived to help steal.

    The LA Police Department is investigation more than 110 of these ‘follow home’ robberies through its newly formed Follow Home Task Force,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.