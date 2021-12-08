Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    White UBS banker mom is fired and her son is charged with assault after they confronted and called cops on black Tennessee parking garage attendant who was checking car permits in their building
    By Your Content Staff
    A white man has been charged with assault and his mother has been fired from her high-paying banking job after they called the police on a parking attendant at their Nashville apartment complex and tried to physically assault him in a filmed altercation that has since gone viral, Your Content has learned.

    Edward Brennan, 27, was served with a warrant by Nashville police last week.

    He was filmed lunging at Johnny Martinez, who was checking permits on cars at Brennan’s building last month.

    Edward’s mom Bitsy called the cops on Martinez, but left before they arrived.

    She is ‘no longer employed’ at her job at a UBS wealth management group.

    Martinez has launched a GoFundMe and raised $1,400 out of a $10,000 goal,’according to The Daily Advent.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

