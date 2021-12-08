The wife of retired Chicago Bears quarterback Cade McNown has been arrested on allegations that she stole luxury goods from the former girlfriend of late billionaire Sumner Redstone, Your Content has learned.

Cristina McNown has been charged with four counts of felony grand theft for stealing items from Sydney Holland. McNown will be arranged in February.

In California, grand theft is defined as theft of any goods or services valued at more than $950. It’s punishable by up to three years in prison and a $5000 fine.

Christina is reportedly the daughter of ‘White Christmas’ dancer John Brascia.

Cade McNown, who earned $7.2 million in the NFL, now works in finance,’according to The New York Advent.

