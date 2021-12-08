Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    Wife of NFL QB Cade McNown is charged with ‘stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of luxury items from late billionaire Sumner Redstone’s ex lover Sydney Holland while working as her stylist’
    The wife of retired Chicago Bears quarterback Cade McNown has been arrested on allegations that she stole luxury goods from the former girlfriend of late billionaire Sumner Redstone, Your Content has learned.

    The wife of retired Bears QB Cade McNown was arrested on allegations that she stole luxury goods from the former fiancee of late billionaire Sumner Redstone.

    Cristina McNown has been charged with four counts of felony grand theft for stealing items from Sydney Holland. McNown will be arranged in February.

    In California, grand theft is defined as theft of any goods or services valued at more than $950. It’s punishable by up to three years in prison and a $5000 fine.

    Christina is reportedly the daughter of ‘White Christmas’ dancer John Brascia.

    Cade McNown, who earned $7.2 million in the NFL, now works in finance,’according to The New York Advent.

