‘You sure as hell ain’t going to look at underage girls’ NY Hero waitress throws out diner who ‘gave his number to young girls and then called her a b****’

A Long Island waitress has been hailed a hero after she was filmed confronting a customer she claimed leered at underage girls and used homophobic slurs, Your Content has learned.

Waitress Sondra Albert laid into an alleged pervert who gave out his number to underaged girls and went on a homophobic rant at the Massapequa Diner.

‘Honestly, nobody wants to wait on you, we’re asking very nicely so please just leave,’waitress Albert warned the man around 11pm on Saturday .

‘You’re not going to call me a b****, you’re not going to call people a lesbian you sure as hell ain’t going to look at underage girls’

‘You’re a pedophile and a freak and you deserve to be locked up in Bellevue’

The interaction was posted on TikTok, where it has accrued more than 6 million views as of Tuesday,’according to The New York Post.

