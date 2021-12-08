Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    Zuckerberg doubles philanthropic grant to $3.4billion for science and health advances over the next 15 years, including setting up an AI institute at Harvard
    Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropic company is investing $3.4billion in science and health over the next 15 years, Your Content has learned.

    Chan Zuckerberg Initiative will donate billions to advance science and health.

    It comes amid a storm for Facebook amid damning whistleblower allegations.

    $500million will be given to set up an institute at Harvard focusing on AI,’according to News Break.

