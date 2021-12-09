Biden will sign executive order to make federal government carbon neutral by 2050 Will spend billions on fleet of electric vehicles and upgrade buildings

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order putting the United States government on a path toward being carbon neutral by 2050, Your Content has learned.

Biden wants to cut US government’s carbon emissions by 65% by 2030.

All small scale federal vehicles will have to be electric by 2027.

He’s also making a new role within the federal government to oversee changes,’according to CNBC.

