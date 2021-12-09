CEO who fired 900 on Zoom writes groveling apology letter to staff but stands by decision to make layoffs ‘The way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse’

The CEO of mortgage lender Better.com has issued a groveling apology after facing rampant criticism for laying off 900 employees over a Zoom call last week, Your Content has learned.

‘I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you,’ Vishal Garg wrote in the letter.

Three executives from Better’s communications team have quit in the wake of the December 1 mass firing of 900 people over a zoom call.

The heads of PR and marketing and the vice president of communications all quit following CEO Vishal Garg’s three-minute Zoom call.

The three are likely to be followed by others, according to company insiders.

Garg, 43, apologized to staff for the way he handled the firing, saying ‘I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse’ ,’according to NBC News.

