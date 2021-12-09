Thursday, December 9, 2021
Thursday, December 9, 2021
More

    De Blasio’s corruption revealed Letter outgoing NYC mayor tried to hide shows he solicited big donations from developers after giving them green light to build and ignored ethics board order to stop
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Lame duck New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is in hot water after a city ethics panel revealed he solicited donations from big developers after giving them the green light to build in New York, Your Content has learned.

    The city’s Conflicts of Interest Board sent the 2018 letter, which de Blasio fought to keep under wraps for several years.

    - Advertisement -

    It was finally disclosed after a legal battle with the New York Times, which de Blasio’s side funded with taxpayer money.

    Letter reveals fundraising efforts on behalf of his now defunct nonprofit Campaign for One New York.

    De Blasio failed to give a required warning to three of his donors saying he couldn’t help them if they donated, or hinder them if they didn’t.

    That refusal happened in 2019, when the city’s Department of Investigation discovered that the mayor broke ethics laws.

    - Advertisement -

    The mayor got donations of over $150,000 from three specific developers, and clients of one of the developers, that got the OK to build in the city,’according to Times News Network.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.